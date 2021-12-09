Jennifer Aniston Rewore the Bag Named After Princess Diana With an Unexpected LBD  Replacement

The last time we saw Jennifer Aniston wearing the newly launched Gucci Diana bag, named after Princess Di herself, she was distracting us with her Fiji water bottle . She accessorized her surprising H₂O choice with the $3,300 bag , plus a simple black turtleneck, a pair of light wash jeans, and a fuzzy green jacket, while on a quick outing in Los Angeles.

Last night Aniston re-wore the bag with an entirely different kind of outfit at The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment event, where she was honored with the Sherry Lansing award. The famous Diana Bag ended up spending less time on Aniston's arm, and more time off to the side, as she spent most of the night accessorizing her outfit with her latest trophy. Which is definitely a step up from a water bottle.