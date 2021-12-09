Jennifer Aniston Rewore the Bag Named After Princess Diana With an Unexpected LBD  Replacement

By Tara Gonzalez Dec 09, 2021 @ 5:10 pm
Jennifer Aniston
| Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

The last time we saw Jennifer Aniston wearing the newly launched Gucci Diana bag, named after Princess Di herself, she was distracting us with her Fiji water bottle. She accessorized her surprising H₂O choice with the $3,300 bag, plus a simple black turtleneck, a pair of light wash jeans, and a fuzzy green jacket, while on a quick outing in Los Angeles.

Last night Aniston re-wore the bag with an entirely different kind of outfit at The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment event, where she was honored with the Sherry Lansing award. The famous Diana Bag ended up spending less time on Aniston's arm, and more time off to the side, as she spent most of the night accessorizing her outfit with her latest trophy. Which is definitely a step up from a water bottle.

Aside from convincing us that maybe we need to ask for a Gucci Diana bag this holiday season, Aniston also made us reconsider everything about the Little Black Dress. Aniston is a fan of simple looks, and is often spotted in a LBD for formal events like this.

But this time around she wore a simple black jumpsuit with a gold buckle belt around the waist. Coincidentally it's the perfect type of look to wear to any and every holiday party this season. It's comfortable, timeless, and well, Jennifer Aniston-approved. Clearly.

Also unlike the Diana Bag, a black jumpsuit typically doesn't cost thousands (that is, unless you want to invest in one by Bottega). Right now at Nordstrom, you can find one for as little $60. Free People has so many to choose from that it's honestly overwhelming, with a cord option for under $200, and a less formal, more cozy sweater option for just $78. Naturally, Net-a-Porter and Farfetch are go-tos for more formal options by brands like Gauge81, and Vince (on sale!).

So all you really need to accomplish Aniston's look is to pick one, and just count on Santa bringing the Gucci Diana bag.

Get the Look:

