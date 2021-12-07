Selena Gomez Wore a Controversial Throwback Version of Hollywood's Favorite Winter Shoe

If Ugg season were to appear in the dictionary, its definition would read: "a six-month-ish period where celebs are almost exclusively in Ugg boots." They're warm! They're cute! They're basically slippers you can wear outdoors! And Selena Gomez apparently prefers the most controversial version of them.

The wedge is one of the many questionable 2000s trends that are back with a vengeance. It comes in sandal, sneaker, and Ugg form, and Gomez just convinced us that the latter might just be the best there is. On the first day of filming Only Murders in the Building Season 2, the actress wore the unmistakable boots with black pants, a chunky turtleneck sweater peeking out of what appears to be a velvet cape, and a black disposable face mask.