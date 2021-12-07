Selena Gomez Wore a Controversial Throwback Version of Hollywood's Favorite Winter Shoe
If Ugg season were to appear in the dictionary, its definition would read: "a six-month-ish period where celebs are almost exclusively in Ugg boots." They're warm! They're cute! They're basically slippers you can wear outdoors! And Selena Gomez apparently prefers the most controversial version of them.
The wedge is one of the many questionable 2000s trends that are back with a vengeance. It comes in sandal, sneaker, and Ugg form, and Gomez just convinced us that the latter might just be the best there is. On the first day of filming Only Murders in the Building Season 2, the actress wore the unmistakable boots with black pants, a chunky turtleneck sweater peeking out of what appears to be a velvet cape, and a black disposable face mask.
Regular Ugg boots have nothing against the Wedged Ugg Bootie when it comes to height, and the wedge is among the most comfortable height boosters out there because of the even weight distribution — no balancing on a tiny stiletto heel. And since Uggs are among the warmest boots out there, together, the wedge Ugg is a winner through and through.
Gomez's exact Uggs happen to be on sale right now, priced at $135 instead of the usual $180. Shoppers at Nordstrom (maybe Selena in disguise?) call them their "favorite pair of Uggs."
"Love everything about these," another reviewer that could be Gomez wrote. "I think the wedge is perfect height and better than the flat ones. I need some support and the flat hurts after a while."
Convinced? We are. Shop all the wedged Ugg iterations, plus a few similar styles from other brands, below.
Get the Look:
Ugg Classic Femme Wedge Bootie
Shop now: $135 (Originally $180); nordstrom.com
Nine West Après Wedge Bootie
Shop now: $97 (Originally $130); nordstrom.com
Ugg Classic Femme Short Wedge Bootie
Shop now: $100 (Originally $160); nordstrom.com
Fly London Lita Wedge Chelsea Boot
Shop now: $167; nordstrom.com
Ugg Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Shop now: $120 (Originally $160); nordstrom.com
Sorel Joan of Arctic III Waterproof Wedge Bootie
Shop now: $200; nordstrom.com