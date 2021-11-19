Celebrities Are Wearing the Contentious Early 2000s Shoe We Never Thought Would Make a Comeback
Did you ever walk into a Hot Topic in early 2000s, see a pair of platform creepers, and think to yourself, "That's it, that's the shoe"? I did. They were practically a status symbol — the more studded, the better for the grainy photo you'd take on your flip phone and upload to Myspace. Creepers eventually got demoted in favor of trendy normcore white sneakers, and they haven't seen the light of day since. That is, until Tuesday's Miu Miu Nuit party in New York City.
At what was arguably fashion's biggest party of the season, nearly every celebrity was wearing the new (and impossible-to-get-your-hands-on) Miu Miu Studded platform derby shoe. They may be Hot Topic-adjacent at first glance, but of course they're far more luxe (and less emo). Sadie Sink, a.k.a. young Taylor Swift, wore a white pair at the Nuit party with a Miu Miu blazer, evening dress, and the brand's popular and aptly named Sassy bag.
Platforms are wildly on trend right now, with brands with signature platforms like Nodaleto and Naked Wolfe skyrocketing to popularity among Gen Z. It only feels right for Miu Miu to enter the discourse, what with Prada famously reviving the creeper look in 2011. Miuccia is constantly reinventing the brogue, and this 2021 version might be her best take yet.
The Miu Miu platform derby shoes were already impossible to get, and the countless celebrity sightings and outfit photos from this past Tuesday will no doubt propel them further into sell-out territory. Thankfully, there are some $140 platform Dr. Martens that are well stocked at Nordstrom to hold you over while you anxiously await a restock of the Miu Miu pair in your size. If you see anything good at Hot Topic, let us know.
