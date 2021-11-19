Celebrities Are Wearing the Contentious Early 2000s Shoe We Never Thought Would Make a Comeback

Did you ever walk into a Hot Topic in early 2000s, see a pair of platform creepers, and think to yourself, "That's it, that's the shoe"? I did. They were practically a status symbol — the more studded, the better for the grainy photo you'd take on your flip phone and upload to Myspace. Creepers eventually got demoted in favor of trendy normcore white sneakers, and they haven't seen the light of day since. That is, until Tuesday's Miu Miu Nuit party in New York City.