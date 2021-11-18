Jennifer Aniston's Choice of Water Bottle Nearly Distracted Us From Her $3,300 Princess Diana-Inspired Bag
Jennifer Aniston sightings are rare, and Jennifer Aniston sightings featuring Fiji water are rarer. She likely influenced you to buy some Smartwater at some point during her 12-year spokesperson tenure, meaning this water bottle choice was an accessory switch-up that was a decade in the making. But that's not the part of her '90s-esque outfit we're here to talk about.
Like all of Los Angeles, Aniston took advantage of the under-70 temperatures this week and put together her best fall 'fit. Water bottle aside, the centerpiece of her outfit was no doubt the new bamboo handle Gucci bag named after Princess Diana, which costs $3,300. The bag was recently reimagined by Alessandro Michele, some 20 years after it became known as the style icon's favorite.
Aniston's use of the bag further proves that Hollywood's purse preferences are trending practical — see Katie Holmes with her bucket bags and Amal Clooney with her oversized satchels as further proof. The Gucci Diana bag is a structured tote built to hold anything and go with everything, and Sienna Miller, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Elle Fanning have also been spotted with the modern Diana recently. While the bag is a worthy investment, there are thankfully plenty of large top-handle bags on Nordstrom for as little as $60 that give off a similar vibe.
Aniston styled the new It bag with a simple black turtleneck from her go-to brand, Vince (it's currently $150 at Nordstrom right now), a pair of light-wash flare jeans that Victoria Beckham would likely snap up, and pointed black booties, perhaps acknowledging the popularity of cowboy boots. Shop structured tote bags and pointed-toe boots at Nordstrom below, and hit the grocery store for a Fiji to complete the outfit.
Get the Look:
Gucci Diana Tote
Shop now: $3,300; gucci.com
Madewell The Small Transport Crossbody Bag
Shop now: $158; nordstrom.com
Aldo Leyala Top Handle Crossbody Bag
Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com
Kate Spade All Day Large Leather Tote
Shop now: $228; nordstrom.com
Strathberry Nano Croc Embossed Leather Satchel
Shop now: $505; nordstrom.com
Marc Jacobs The Director Hobo Leather Handbag
Shop now: $450; nordstrom.com
Mulberry Alexa Leather Satchel
Shop now: $1,400; nordstrom.com
Longchamp Medium Roseau Leather Tote
Shop now: $417 (Originally $595); nordstrom.com
Balenciaga Small Neo Classic City Leather Top Handle Bag
Shop now: $2,290; nordstrom.com
Chloe Small Faye Leather Top Handle Bag
Shop now: $1,490; nordstrom.com
Stand Studio Small Rosanne Quilted Faux Leather Top Handle Bag
Shop now: $300; nordstrom.com
Aldo Cehova Faux Leather Satchel
Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com
Matisse Caty Western Pointed Toe Bootie
Shop now: $200; nordstrom.com
Sarto by Franco Sarto Yeni Boot
Shop now: From $100 (Originally $170); nordstrom.com