I'm a Shoe-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and Katie Holmes Just Wore My Favorite Style

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
By Eva Thomas Nov 10, 2021 @ 12:25 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Katie Holmes
| Credit: Gotham/GC Images

I am a shoe-obsessed shopping editor — that's a key preface to this story. I've become the shoe expert among my friends and family, and I will never, ever pass up a sample sale that has discounted designer shoes. So what's my all-time favorite style? Katie Holmes just wore them.

Holmes was out and about in NYC wearing a variation on her cute and comfy low-key uniform: black jeans, a purple tee, an oversized wool coat, and last but certainly not least, white sneakers, perhaps the most impossibly practical and versatile shoe of all time. Which is precisely why they're my main squeeze.

If you don't yet own all-white sneakers, this is your sign to grab a pair now. Out of all the shoes I own, my white sneakers get the most use without a doubt, as evidenced by how dirty they've become. (Hey, I'll just pretend they're Golden Goose.) Whenever I'm in pinch and don't know what to wear with a pleated skirt, or jeans, or my favorite LBD, I can always count on my crisp white kicks to round out the look. They're cool, they're nonchalant, and of course, they're comfortable.

Prepare to fall in love with some of the best white sneakers on the internet inspired by Katie Holmes below.

Get the Look:

Cariuma Oca Low Triple White Premium Leather Sneaker
Shop now: $139; cariuma.com

Veja Esplar Sneaker
Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Cariuma Oca Low Off-White Canvas Sneaker
Shop now: $79; cariuma.com

Nothing New Low Top Sneaker
Shop now: $95; nothingnew.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneakers
Shop now: $55; nordstrom.com

Thousand Fell Lace-Up Sneaker
Shop now: $105 (Originally $120); thousandfell.com

Sam Edelman Ethly Low Top Sneaker
Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

Keds Triple Up Platform Sneaker
Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com