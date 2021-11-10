I'm a Shoe-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and Katie Holmes Just Wore My Favorite Style

I am a shoe-obsessed shopping editor — that's a key preface to this story. I've become the shoe expert among my friends and family, and I will never, ever pass up a sample sale that has discounted designer shoes. So what's my all-time favorite style ? Katie Holmes just wore them.

Holmes was out and about in NYC wearing a variation on her cute and comfy low-key uniform: black jeans , a purple tee, an oversized wool coat, and last but certainly not least, white sneakers, perhaps the most impossibly practical and versatile shoe of all time. Which is precisely why they're my main squeeze.

If you don't yet own all-white sneakers, this is your sign to grab a pair now. Out of all the shoes I own, my white sneakers get the most use without a doubt, as evidenced by how dirty they've become. (Hey, I'll just pretend they're Golden Goose.) Whenever I'm in pinch and don't know what to wear with a pleated skirt, or jeans, or my favorite LBD, I can always count on my crisp white kicks to round out the look. They're cool, they're nonchalant, and of course, they're comfortable.