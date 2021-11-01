Taylor Swift Wore the Cozy Brand Seemingly Every Celebrity Is Reaching for This Fall

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We've reached November, meaning fall has finally hit its stride. And in a TikTok-like video on Instagram first, Taylor Swift wrote an unapologetic love letter to the peak of the season.

The internet loves to suggest that loving fall is "basic," but there's nothing basic about being into the superior season for fashion. Feel that crisp air? You can finally wear coats, sweaters, and plaid tights again! Layering is far more fun than sweating through a single piece of fabric. Summer was fun, but Swift is right, it's time to embrace fall — and if we're to literally follow in her steps, we'd be doing so in Free People.

Free People is incredible for every season, but its fall fleece and sweater game is unmatched, especially because you can easily score most of them for under $150 (or even under $100). Swift wore sweaters, plaid skirts, and even tights by Free People throughout her Instagram ode to fall, and we're willingly to bet it's mere days before she's spotted in the celeb-loved FP Movement Hit the Slopes fleece all of Hollywood seems to own.

In the meantime, we're going to rise with the season and stock up on Free People's autumn essentials — perhaps this cardigan, if you catch our drift.

Get the Look:

FP Movement Ziggy Up Fleece

Shop now: $90; freepeople.com

FP Movement Hit The Slopes Fleece

Shop now: $148; freepeople.com

Free People Swim Too Deep Cardi

Shop now: $148; freepeople.com

Free People Latte Cashmere Henley

Shop now: $168; freepeople.com

Free People Poppy Cashmere Turtleneck

Shop now: $148; freepeople.com

Free People Bonfire Cardi

Shop now: $148; freepeople.com

Free People Aldrin Cardi

Shop now: $198; freepeople.com