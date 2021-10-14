Evidently, Victoria Beckham does not care to weigh in on the skinny jeans debate . Instead, she's too busy convincing us to invest in chic black flare pants . And no, they're nothing like the pair you have sitting in your closet from festival seasons past.

Because of their association with the original Woodstock era, flare pants and bell bottoms became a quintessential part of the music-festival look in the early 2010s. But as soon as Coachella queen Vanessa Hudgens started wearing them every year, interest in the style as everyday wear faded — it was too hard to break the association with flower crowns and bedazzled face paint. Beckham, though, proves that the style can easily work in 2021.