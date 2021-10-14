Victoria Beckham Is Bringing Back the Questionable Pants Trend We Never Saw Returning
Evidently, Victoria Beckham does not care to weigh in on the skinny jeans debate. Instead, she's too busy convincing us to invest in chic black flare pants. And no, they're nothing like the pair you have sitting in your closet from festival seasons past.
Because of their association with the original Woodstock era, flare pants and bell bottoms became a quintessential part of the music-festival look in the early 2010s. But as soon as Coachella queen Vanessa Hudgens started wearing them every year, interest in the style as everyday wear faded — it was too hard to break the association with flower crowns and bedazzled face paint. Beckham, though, proves that the style can easily work in 2021.
It helps that Beckham's look is monochrome, with a black long-sleeve top tucked into her black flares styled with her signature oversized black sunglasses. And you have to admit the pants make the outfit more interesting, not to mention make her legs look miles long.
While we didn't necessarily see this style returning, it's not entirely unexpected, considering the flutter leggings craze from months ago. Good thing flare pants are just as affordable as leggings, with so many options going for under $100 at Nordstrom — including a pair by beloved in-house label. Zella.
We will gladly take the L on this style prediction when the results look this good. Oversized jeans, who?
