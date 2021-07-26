Sarah Jessica Parker Re-Wore the Jeans That Basically No One Else Dares to Wear
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Sarah Jessica Parker truly is the Carrie Bradshaw of our time. She wears what she likes, she wears what she likes well, and she wears what she likes without worrying about what other people have to say. In short, she doesn't really follow the trends. She just makes her own.
Most recently, that trend is gray jeans, a style she has been trying to bring back into favor for nearly a year. Last September, Parker wore a pair with a gray denim button-down top. It was like an updated Canadian tuxedo. And now she's back at it again, still keeping it monochrome with a gray off-the-shoulder sweater, sparkly crossbody bag, and pair of white babydoll shoes (her favorites).
Gray jeans are unpopular for sure, but they're also very true to Y2K. So if you really want to dress like people did in the 2000s, you need a pair of these. Nordstrom has a couple pairs, like a classic from Levi's in the 501 style that's impossible not to love, for just $98. There's also a pair from Topshop on sale for just $35. Jennifer Aniston's go-to denim brand, Rag & Bone, also makes a pair of gray jeans and they're on sale for under $150, which is a steal.
So while we may not be the Carrie Bradshaw of our time, that doesn't mean we can't at least try to make her proud. And it seems pretty obvious Bradshaw would definitely wear a similar look. And who knows, maybe this is even a outfit from And Just Like That. We wouldn't be in the least bit surprised.
Get the Look:
Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com
Citizens of Humanity Emerson Ankle Slim Boyfriend Jeans
Shop now: $228; nordstrom.com
Pistola Charlie High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com
Veronica Beard Emma Frayed Skinny Jeans
Shop now: $228; nordstrom.com
Rag & Bone Cate Mid Rise Raw Hem Ankle Skinny Jeans
Shop now: $135 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com
Paige Hoxton Transcend High Waist Skinny Jeans
Shop now: $199; nordstrom.com
Frame Le Garcon Ankle Slim Boyfriend Jeans
Shop now: $238; nordstrom.com
AG The Prima Mid Rise Crop Cigarette Jeans
Shop now: $113 (Originally $188); nordstrom.com
Topshop High Waist Mom Jeans
Shop now: $35 (Originally $70); nordstrom.com
Mavi Jeans Kathleen High Waist Slim Jean
Shop now: $71; nordstrom.com