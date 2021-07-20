Kelly Ripa Wore TikTok's Favorite $29 Skirt Trend With $600 Sneakers
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Along with Jennifer Garner, Kelly Ripa is a queen of comfort. Both celebrities are often seen wearing exclusively comfortable footwear with easy outfits like dresses or jeans. Ripa recently stepped out in yet another look that's easy enough to try at home featuring two extremes: TikTok's favorite affordable skirt trend and $600 sneakers.
Ripa has previously been seen wearing these expensive Alexander McQueen sneakers, which are available at Nordstrom, and is clearly getting her cost-per-wear out of them. If you're not one to stock up on all of the recent supermodel sneaker trends, it might be worth considering a designer pair like Ripa's that you'll wear over and over again. Clearly, Ripa shows that they work with everything.
The best part of Ripa's look, though, is by far the most affordable: a bold printed slip skirt. The slip skirt has been popular for years but truly broke the internet during the summer of the famous Réalisation Par leopard print skirt everyone seemed to own. Now TikTok has its own take on the style, and fashion girls on the app prefer a thrifted style with a bold colorful pattern much like Ripa's.
While thrifting the perfect slip skirt can be tricky, there are plenty of options available on Nordstrom under $100 and on Amazon for as little as $29. And if you never hopped on the leopard print skirt trend, now is your chance. Or you can opt for something a little more unique like Ripa. The best part is that you can wear this kind of skirt with truly any kind of shoe, whether you're down to spend $600 or not.
Get the Look:
Alexander McQueen Sneakers
Shop now: $580; nordstrom.com
Madewell Floral Print Drawstring Midi Slip Skirt
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com
ExluraHigh Waist Polka Dot Pleated Midi Skirt
Shop now: $29; amazon.com
The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt
Shop now: $44; amazon.com
Amy Lynn Bias Cut Satin Slip Skirt
Shop now: $75; nordstrom.com
Free People Normani Bias Printed Skirt
Shop now: $98; amazon.com
Bardot Satin Slip Skirt
Shop now: $79; nordstrom.com
Keasmto Leopard Print Skirt
Shop now: $29; amazon.com
Jenni Kayne Animal Print Satin Slip Skirt
Shop now: $195; nordstrom.com
Vince Slip Skirt
Shop now: $265; nordstrom.com
ATM Anthony Thomas Palm Print Silk Charmeuse Slip Skirt
Shop now: $350; nordstrom.com