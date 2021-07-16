Sarah Jessica Parker Is Making Us Reconsider This $17 Menswear Item as a Summer Staple
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Sarah Jessica Parker is always reinventing wardrobe items we wouldn't think twice about wearing out. She did this with babydoll shoes earlier this year, and now, she's making us want to wear the white button-down we typically reserve for the office over our favorite summer dress.
While out in New York City, Parker continued to show her unwavering support for platform heels for any and all occasions. They were gold and strappy, and when paired with her patterned dress alone, the entire look very much gives off a going-out vibe. Parker's use of the unbuttoned white button-down as the top layer, though, instantly made the outfit casual.
It truly is the perfect summer layering style hack: Just throw one on over a dressed-up look to make it more of a daytime outfit. And after you take it off for evening events, you can just throw it back on when it gets too breezy.
White button-downs are widely available on Amazon for as little as $17. Nordstrom has some affordable options as well for under $75, as well as a more luxe version by celeb-loved Vince. And if you're not ready for gold platform heels yet, babydoll shoes are SJP-approved too.
