Jodie Turner-Smith Brought a Sex Toy to the Red Carpet
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
With multi-million dollar celebrity-magnet events back on track and bigger than ever (can anyone tell me how to be in Paris, Cannes, and London at the same time? Thx.), it's honestly hard to know where to look. Jodie Turner-Smith, though, has certainly found one way of catching our attention — flashing a sex toy around at a major publicity event, naturally.
At a Cannes Film Festival photo call (basically a pre-red carpet moment) for the film After Yang, Turner-Smith turned heads in a Gucci Resort 2022 dress featuring leather epaulettes and carrying a whip, as styled by Solange Franklin. The purely affectatious accessory (it wasn't a purse in disguise or anything), also Gucci, was sent down the runway as part of a greater horseback riding-themed collection, but without a horse in sight, we all know what the riding crop really suggests.
A fixture in kink-driven sex cultures like BDSM, the whip and other equestrian-inspired touches have been found in high fashion since actual rider outfitters like Hermes expanded into the greater womenswear category, and its presence has often been served with a wink. Recently, Alexander Wang and Givenchy have paid homage to the whip through runway hairstyles and It bags, respectively.
Turner-Smith's galloping look is all the reassurance we need that Horse Girl Summer is here, and it's not afraid to be a little provocative, either. Below, shop daring equestrian-inspired pieces starting at $13.
