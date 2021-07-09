Jodie Turner-Smith Brought a Sex Toy to the Red Carpet

Naked dresses are perhaps the most impressive of all red carpet feats. While they may not always make the best-dressed list, they do require a certain breed of celebrity to pull off. Not only do you have to have the balls to risk a wardrobe malfunction, but you have to do it with enough confidence that you look fierce — not terrified — in the photographs. Take Naomi Campbell's appearance in Valentino's couture show during the spring/summer 2019 presentation. The legendary model gracefully strutted down the runway in a see-through gown with a ruffle skirt. (Click through the gallery for the NSFW photo). Get the inside scoop on all your favorite celebrities with our FREE daily newsletter, InStyle Celebrity. Breaking news, relationship updates, hairstyle inspo, fashion trends, and more direct to your inbox! Let's not forget Rihanna’s infamous CFDA dress either. The girl rocked a completely sheer dress without a bra — and later remarked that her only regret was not wearing a bedazzled thong to match. That, my friends, is dedication. Then, there was the year 2015, when the Met Gala saw not one nor two but three naked dresses on the red carpet, all worn by Hollywood’s hottest A-listers. Jennifer Lopez, above, bared her famous curves in a custom Atelier Versace illusion gown. Beyoncé was nearly naked in Givenchy. And Kim Kardashian West almost looked modest in comparison in her sheer Roberto Cavalli dress, because no one’s getting naked without KKW joining in. Click through to see the best naked dresses of all time.