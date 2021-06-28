Charlize Theron Wore a $2,000 Version of the Impossibly Practical Summer Staple That's Going Viral on TikTok
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Don't get us wrong: We love TikTok. It's a place of life-improving hacks! It's a place of laughter! It's a place of discovery! Like that time the Gen Z-ers of the platform thought they discovered skorts. That made us shake our heads a bit, because, well, if you know, you know.
Millennials (this writer included!) have known about the impossibly practical, at times confusing, summer essential that is a skort - part skirt, part short - since the early '90s. Sorry Gen Z, this time, the older generation's got a leg up. That said, the skort trend is on fire this summer, and we'll gladly credit part of its resurgence to TikTok. After all, once something goes viral on the platform, there's no stopping it.
It seems celebs are catching on to the trend, too. Charlize Theron is the latest to wear a skort to a red carpet outing, proving there are no bounds to when you can wear the '90s staple. She paired her $2,000 Dior skort with a white button-down shirt and a black handbag - both also from Dior - and pointed-toe boots. Simple and sleek, but an all-around outfit win.
Theron's skort leans more elegant, but they come in a wide range of styles, including sporty picks you might have worn to play tennis, and more casual options, like this one from Free People. And while they all look different ton the outside, the inside is almost always the same (shorts!), which you can bike, run, shop, dance - do anything - in without fearing a flash.
The debate whether to wear a skirt or short is officially over. It's a skort, all the way. Shop some starting at $28, below.
Get the Look:
Baleaf UPF 50 Skort With Zip Pockets
Shop now: $31; amazon.com
The Get Moving Skort
Shop now: $72; spanx.com
Endless Rose Cutout Skort
Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com
Camel Crown Skort With Pockets
Shop now: $30; amazon.com
Ekouaer Lightweight Performance Skort
Shop now: $28; amazon.com
Free People Issa Mini Skort
Shop now: $98; freepeople.com