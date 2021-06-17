Supermodels Have Fully Embraced TikTok's Favorite $7 Trend, and It's Finally Back in Stock
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
If you've been on TikTok, you've likely noticed that every other video features someone from Gen Z wearing a corset top. They've made a couple options promptly sell out at Amazon, like the Modegal mesh bustier top that's just $30. Thankfully, it's back in stock -just in time for its influence to reach the streets of New York.
While out in Manhattan, Irina Shayk wore an Are You Am I corset top that looks nearly identical to the $30 one TikTok is obsessed with. She styled it in an extremely Gen Z-approved way; in other words, there were no skinny jeans in sight. Instead, she paired the tight top with a pair of loose jeans, combat boots, and a leather blazer.
Corset tops are not only inherently sexy, but also surprisingly versatile. As Shayk proves, you don't have to pull a Bridgerton-inspired look every time you wear one. And while there are plenty of expensive corsets out there (Shayk's is nearly $300), almost every single one on Amazon will give you the exact same vibe, and those go for as little as $7.
Not long ago, the fervor for the style was so intense that corset tops were impossible to come by. Thankfully, ahead of Prime Day, there's been a massive restock on Amazon, and all of the most popular corset tops with thousands of reviews are available right now.
Get the look below while you ponder whether her outfit this is the work of Gen Z or a Kanye West-inspired look.
