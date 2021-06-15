Katie Holmes Wore Her Favorite Summer Basic With a Confusing Pair of Pants
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Katie Holmes seems like reliable person. She also seems pretty relatable. And this is all the more evident in her latest street-style look, which is both reliable and relatable - two of our favorite things when it comes to celeb fashion.
Holmes was photographed out and about in New York City, looking very incognito with her go-to Evolvetogether face mask and oversized black sunglasses, but nevertheless, her down-to-earth outfit stood out. The actor opted for a very confusing and controversial pair of blue jeans, confusing because they're baggy yet wide-leg (and could quite honestly be mistaken for a denim maxi skirt if you look at them from a very particular angle).
What wasn't confusing, though, was her white top, a trusty basic that's quickly become one of Holmes' go-to pieces this season. Prior to this outing, she wore another crisp white tee with a throwback mini skirt trend, then again with overalls and Gucci loafers, and most recently with the aforementioned baggy jeans.
That white basic in your closet is ready to get lots of mileage this season, as Holmes' recent outfits prove. And if you don't yet own a crisp tank top or tee, you'll be glad to know you can scoop one up starting at $6 on Amazon. Our advice? Stock up on the summer staple. You'll be so happy to have that reliable white tank or tee on hand when you're getting dressed.
Shop the best of the best white tanks top below, from a $6 Hanes find with nearly 4,000 five-star ratings to a pricier Madewell pick that's 100 percent worth the splurge.
