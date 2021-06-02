Katie Holmes's Famously Comfy $75 Sneaker Is Carrying the Rest of Her Look on Its Back
Even at her most incognito, Katie Holmes always gives us something to talk about. On a casual stroll through her home city of New York, this week's worth-see was an element of Holmes's outfit that carried the rest of her look on its back. Her crisp sneakers — classic white leather Reeboks — contrasted with her cotton joggers, graphic tee, and box bag in their intentionality. Not to say we don't love a corner-store-run fit! It's just, the shoes doing the running can do much, much more.
The white sneaker is the unsung shoe of summer, and Holmes, having worn this exact pair twice in one week, appears to have cast her vote for the brand to lead the pack. The Reeboks' gum sole sets them apart with its retro charm, and it helps mask dirt and scuffs to uphold their tidy appearance. Their shape isn't tied to any athletic activity, like some popular running shoes, which makes them the ultimate mutable sneaker for everyday excursions.
A quality white sneaker like Holmes's can be the basis for a million outfits. A cozy-level-1,000 look like the above clearly works with such foot-cradling shoes, but these Reeboks can just as expertly complete a Texas tuxedo, give a Scandi spin to a summer dress, take a pant suit out of the '80s, and likely even mesh with whatever you're wearing right this second.
That's a whole wardrobe's worth of jobs for just one little pair of sneakers! But their price hardly amounts to that of a single pair of competitor shoes, at just $75 on Amazon right now. Shop Holmes's exact Reebok sneakers and other iconic Reebok styles below.
