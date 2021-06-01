Blake Lively Wore a $7,050 Bag With a Throwback Shoe Trend That's Just $18 on Amazon
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
We think it's fair to call Blake Lively a throwback fashion queen. In a few short weeks, she brought a middle school accessory and one particular shoe trend from the early aughts back on our radar. No, we're not talking about heeled thong sandals or those sky-high platform slides. This footwear pick is much more polarizing, and frankly, much harder to spot, considering its transparent nature.
If you guessed jelly sandals, ding, ding, ding! Lively, who's been trekking around New York City in fisherman jelly sandals, has single-handedly caused the resurgence of the shoe you probably owned when you were younger. You might have worn them to the pool (most are water-resistant and because of that, moms loved them for splashy outings) or for a day at the amusement park. But regardless of the occasion, there's no denying that jelly sandals are actually a practical footwear pick worth working into your outfits this summer.
Lively wore her jelly sandals with a printed maxi dress that looks as comfy as ever, a striped Aritzia coat, and a $7,050 Louis Vuitton handbag that's the perfect carryall for summer. Last week, she wore the same jelly sandals with a Reformation sundress that's currently sold out. Clearly, she loves wearing the shoe with midis and maxis, but they'd look just as good with jeans, shorts, and skirts.
The good news about the jelly sandal trend is that it can be yours for as little as $18. This pair on Amazon looks just like Lively's but is almost sold out, so if you want it, you better act now. These Crocs sandals have a similar vibe, and according to hundreds of Amazon shoppers, they happen to be super comfy, too. There are also these Melissa Slingback Jelly Sandals that have Lively's name written all over them, or this platform version that'll definitely take your summer looks to new heights.
Find your next pair of jelly sandals, below.
Get the Look:
Chinese Laundry Feliz Jelly Sandal
Shop now: $18; amazon.com
Crocs Isabella Strappy Sandal
Shop now: $40; amazon.com
Melissa Possession Sandals
Shop now: $69; amazon.com
Jeffrey Campbell Candied Platform Sandal
Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com
Softspots Tatianna Sandal
Shop now: $75; amazon.com
Melissa Slingback Jelly Sandals
Shop now: $30 (Originally $75); nordstromrack.com
Jeffrey Campbell Jelly Fisherman Sandal
Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com