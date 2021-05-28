Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Friends-Inspired Dress Trend You're About to See Everywhere
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Earlier this week, Jennifer Aniston wore a simple black slip dress that reminded us of her Friends character Rachel Green. Now Kendall Jenner was spotted out in a similar black slip dress with cowboy boots. Coincidence? Probably. But we'd like to think Aniston's Rachel Green outfit revival is taking over Hollywood. With the Friends reunion happening, it wouldn't be too far fetched either.
Aniston's exact dress is by celeb-loved brand Vince and is somehow still in stock at Nordstrom for under $300. The internet has yet to ID Jenner's, but it looks nearly identical to the ASTR The Label cowl slip midi dress on Nordstrom that costs just $89. And the reality is, even if some details are different, most black slip dresses look nearly identical. So this Rachel Green x Jennifer Aniston inspired trend is easy to replicate and even easier to wear. There are even some options available for as little as $34.
Plus, with temperatures rising, a black slip dress is a pretty sweat-proof and hassle-free outfit. Aniston and Kendall also wore theirs with completely different shoe options — fluffy slides and cowboy boots — proving that it's the perfect base for any look. Rachel Green would be proud.
