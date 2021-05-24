Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the $1,000 Version of This Comfortable Summer Pant Trend
For the better part of the past several months, you could count on spotting Katie Holmes twinning with her boyfriend out in Manhattan. After their recent breakup, she's reverted to her previous solo style icon status, so stepping up to the plate to knock couple street style out of the park these days are Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, who wore nearly identical outfits this past weekend in New York.
Standing out all on their own are Lawrence's iconic linen trousers by The Row. The exact style costs just $1,000, but fortunately for the rest of us, the comfortable and easy-to-wear summer staple can be found on Nordstrom for just $50.
Linen pants are always a summer go-to, but they're bound to be particularly popular this summer after a year of avoiding hard pants. Trousers in general are also very on trend — you've likely seen influencers wearing this popular pair by Tory Burch.
On top of being perfect for a sweaty 90-degree day in the city, as Lawrence demonstrates, linen trousers work with anything. You can wear something simple, like a crop top and white sneakers (á la Lawrence), or you can style them with a printed top and jelly sandals. There isn't a combination that won't work.
Most importantly, they're extremely unisex, so if you'd want to buy your partner a matching pair, it won't be too hard to find one.
