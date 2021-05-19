Anne Hathaway Wore the $13 Sandal Trend With a Hidden Meaning on a Rare Outing
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Anne Hathaway has played many great roles (Andrea Sachs is practically a mascot for our industry), but in our heart of hearts, she'll always be Mia Thermopolis. Based on a hidden message in her recent outfit, we think Hathaway feels the same.
On a walk around New York City earlier this week, Hathaway wore a striped tee adorned with a vaccination sticker, a woven leather belt, sailor jeans, and espadrille wedges, the summer shoe so many royals have been wearing for years. Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia of Spain, Pippa Middleton, Countess Sophie Wessex, Lady Amelia Windsor, and Princess Sofia of Sweden have all worn the iconic summer sandal. What's more, they've all worn the same brand: Castañer.
The shoemaker has been producing its beloved woven straw shoes for nearly a century, reaching peak popularity after designing a style for Yves Saint Laurent in the '70s. How the sandal wound up the unofficial summer footwear for royals everywhere is yet to be determined, but it likely has something to do with its effortless style and unmatched comfort. A low wedge cradles the arch, while the linen upper allows for optimum breathability.
Hathaway, no doubt asserting her title of PrincESS of Genovia, has worn the shoes on multiple occasions throughout the years, as have other, less-royal-leaning celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens.
Despite their jewel-encrusted crown of fans, Castañer espadrilles are priced a bit more commonly. At $135 on Amazon, you can shop the exact pair that rules royal feet each summer, plus other even more affordable espadrilles.
