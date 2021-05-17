Ashley Olsen Wore the $760 Version of the Comfortable Sandal Replacing Birkenstocks
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
This is the summer of controversial "ugly" sandals, but what else is new? For the past two years it seems like the only shoes really worth wearing are the ones that get people talking. How else can we possibly explain the year-long Ugg season we've just experienced or the unexpected rise of platform pool slides?
For a rare sighting, Ashley Olsen wore a sandal that everyone loves to hate: the thong sandal. It's essentially another iteration of the classic flip-flop, and naturally Olsen's was by The Row and cost $760. And while hers were flat, there's also a heeled version for $990 at Nordstrom as well.
Thong sandals and flip-flops really divide the internet, but they're absolutely back, which feels right considering the rise in popularity of low-rise jeans as well. Essentially, any and all kinds of thongs or thong-bearing items are hot right now, and with people finally excited to start leaving their houses and spend more time outside, can you really blame them? Thankfully, Olsen's thong sandal are the most expensive of its kind, and there are plenty on Amazon for as little as $14.
And after spending what feels like an eternity in Ugg boots, we think everyone's toes deserve break. Thong sandals are also a perfect alternative to the ever-popular Birkenstocks, or you can even get a $40 version by the brand itself to really get the people talking.
If your sandals aren't considered "ugly" by some then you're not doing it right. Not to mention if Olsen is wearing hers with an entire head-to-toe The Row look that costs thousands, they're clearly not "ugly" enough to wear with your best fits. So excuse us while we fill up our carts with a handful of options.
Get the Look:
