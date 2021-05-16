Kendall Jenner Just Combined Two Major 2022 Trends Into One Summer-Ready Outfit
It was hard to miss Kendall Jenner during a recent outing in Los Angeles. And you know why? She wore a Kelly green 'fit that was bright, cheery, and so on point for summer 2022.
The model was photographed walking around Beverly Hills last week, with rectangular sunnies, a black tote bag slung over her shoulders, and an iced coffee in hand. With her long, auburn hair loose and relaxed, she looked better than most people (read: I) do when I'm en route to the gym. And while her accessories certainly played a part, ultimately, that Kelly green activewear set from Australian brand Meshki and a pair of $252 Yeezy pool slides made the 'fit what it was.
Kelly green is big for summer 2022 — just take a look at the celeb street-style scene, and you'll see what we mean. That said, Jenner's take on the color trend is a bit more chill, given it's an activewear set that's inherently more down-to-earth than, say, a dress in the vibrant hue. Her flattering leggings cost $44, while the matching crop top is $37 both are on sale for 25 percent off with the code FRENZI25.
Color aside, Jenner's footwear of choice is also noteworthy because, well, pool slides. The "ugly" shoe was big last summer with supermodels and celebs like Jenner and Hailey Bieber totally into the cushy sandal. This recent sighting proves that the polarizing slide is still very much in for summer 2022, which is great news because wearing them is probably the closest you'll get to walking on a cloud. Good thing Amazon is a treasure trove of pool sandals, with prices starting at $19.
Shop Jenner's exact workout set below, along with other Kelly green pieces and plush pool slides that'll have you walking to the gym (or grocery store) in style.
