Kendall Jenner Just Combined Two Major 2022 Trends Into One Summer-Ready Outfit

It was hard to miss Kendall Jenner during a recent outing in Los Angeles. And you know why? She wore a Kelly green 'fit that was bright, cheery, and so on point for summer 2022.

The model was photographed walking around Beverly Hills last week, with rectangular sunnies, a black tote bag slung over her shoulders, and an iced coffee in hand. With her long, auburn hair loose and relaxed, she looked better than most people (read: I) do when I'm en route to the gym. And while her accessories certainly played a part, ultimately, that Kelly green activewear set from Australian brand Meshki and a pair of $252 Yeezy pool slides made the 'fit what it was.