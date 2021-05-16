Kendall Jenner Just Combined Two Major 2022 Trends Into One Summer-Ready Outfit

It was hard to miss Kendall Jenner during a recent outing in Los Angeles. And you know why? She wore a Kelly green 'fit that was bright, cheery, and so on point for summer 2022.

The model was photographed walking around Beverly Hills last week, with rectangular sunnies, a black tote bag slung over her shoulders, and an iced coffee in hand. With her long, auburn hair loose and relaxed, she looked better than most people (read: I) do when I'm en route to the gym. And while her accessories certainly played a part, ultimately, that Kelly green activewear set from Australian brand Meshki and a pair of $252 Yeezy pool slides made the 'fit what it was.

Kelly green is big for summer 2022 — just take a look at the celeb street-style scene, and you'll see what we mean. That said, Jenner's take on the color trend is a bit more chill, given it's an activewear set that's inherently more down-to-earth than, say, a dress in the vibrant hue. Her flattering leggings cost $44, while the matching crop top is $37 both are on sale for 25 percent off with the code FRENZI25.