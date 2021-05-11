Reese Witherspoon Wore $80 Sneakers With a Comfortable Brand That's on Sale for $16
If you need a pick-me-up, please consider staring at a photo of Minnie Witherspoon for an extended period of time. Minnie is Reese Witherspoon's perfect French bulldog, who is currently the star of her latest Instagram story and was most recently spotted with Witherspoon out in Los Angeles.
While out with Minnie, Witherspoon opted for a cozy look and wore a matching sweatsuit by the popular brand Lou & Grey with new Puma Future Rider Toner sneakers. While Witherspoon tends to keep it pretty relatable and attainable in the wardrobe department, this look may have been her most accessible in a while. Lou & Grey is currently on sale with prices starting at $16 at Nordstrom, and her Puma sneakers are also just $80.
Naturally, cozy separates for under $20 is worth freaking out over, and nearly every Lou & Grey piece is selling out — fast. Thankfully Witherspoon's Puma sneakers are still in stock (not to mention extremely cute). Since so many celebrities opt for Golden Goose sneakers worth hundreds, it's hard to believe this Witherspoon-approved pair is only $80. Then again, affordable sneakers are having a bit of a moment in Hollywood right now.
While we can't guarantee buying a Lou & Grey sweatsuit and Puma Future Rider sneakers will make you look as cute as Reese with Minnie, we can confirm it'll at least come close. And to be fair, Witherspoon did have an unfair advantage by bringing Minnie into it.
