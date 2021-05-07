Nordstrom Just Restocked the $70 Sneaker Every Celebrity Is Wearing
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Sneakers are back in a big way, and by that we mean they never really left. The pandemic has left us wanting to slip into a comfortable pair of sneakers more than anything, and Emily Ratajkowski keeps convincing us to buy another pair.
While out in Manhattan, Ratajkowski wore what we consider the perfect oufit for a spring day in the city. She paired white patterned Reformation jeans with a white long-sleeve top, Linda Farrow cat-eye sunglasses, an Evolvetogether Milan face mask, and a pair of Reebok Club C 85 sneakers. The accessories likely look familiar because they're celebrity favorites.
Ratajkowski isn't the first celebrity to be spotted in a pair of the $70 Reebok sneakers, but she does seem to be the one who wears them the most. Sizes started selling out quickly, but Nordstrom just did a major restock, which means now is the perfect time to stock up. The Club C 85 sneaker is truly the quintessential retro white sneaker, and it's going to be everywhere soon enough.
And while there are more face mask brands than ever, Evolvetogether does seem to be Hollywood's favorite. Considering a pack of 7 costs just $9, we're not complaining. Thankfully, they've also recently restocked, so we can all easily pull off Ratajkowski's look.
