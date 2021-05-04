Katie Holmes Just Brought Back the Polarizing Comfort Shoe She Hasn't Worn in Months
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Uggs are apparently back? Or maybe Ugg season just never ended? We will admit, we're not sure what's happening right now.
It's May, and we're more than surprised to see so many celebrities reverting back to their lockdown winter outfits with Ugg boots. Just last week Jennifer Lawrence as spotted in a pair, and a couple days before that Gigi Hadid wore them out in New York.
Now Katie Holmes was spotted in simple mini brown Ugg boots while shopping at J. Crew in downtown Manhattan. It's the first time we've seen her wear a pair since November 2020. She paired the "love it or hate it" comfort boot with a long black skirt, a floral button-down, and an oversized weaved tote. The look was different for her because of the emphasis it placed on comfort. Typically Holmes is out here encouraging us to wear a bra to hail a taxi. But then again, she clearly has sartorial range — even when carrying a handful of shopping bags.
It's rumored that Holmes and her boyfriend, who she was often seen twinning with, may have recently broken up. And that might explain her comfort dressing (or maybe he didn't have a matching pair, so now she can finally wear hers solo). Also, even if we're starting to take out heels out of retirement, not all of us are as eager and as ready as Sarah Jessica Parker to wear them. Especially while running errands.
Regardless of the logic, we're more than happy to get more use out of our Ugg boots. Clearly this look isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Now all we need is for Holmes to pair them with her iconic cashmere cardigan bra set, and the internet will officially break.
Get the Look:
Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot
Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com
Ugg Bailey Short Boot
Shop now: $18; nordstrom.com
Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot
Shop now: $170; nordstrom.com
Ugg Sundance II Revival Short Boot
Shop now: $220; nordstrom.com
Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot
Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com
Ugg Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Shop now: $80 (Originally $160); nordstrom.com
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper
Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com
Ugg Scuffette II Slipper
Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com
Ugg Tasman Slipper
Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com
Ugg Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com