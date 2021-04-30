Jennifer Lawrence Wore a $59 College Campus Wardrobe Staple From Nordstrom
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Earlier this week, the city of New York discovered they had a Jennifer Lawrence doppelganger. Her photo was plastered all over the internet, and Lawrence was praised for a relatable street style look that felt like it could be anybody. Well, as luck would have it, it was just anybody.
And yet Lawrence still — and this time it's definitely the Oscar-winning actress — dresses in an attainable way that maintains her just like you aura that's made her so beloved. While out in New York yesterday, she was seen wearing a pair of striped Sundry sweatpants and tall black Ugg boots.
We already knew Ugg season wasn't over, because Gigi Hadid was just spotted in a pair earlier this week. But Lawrence's outfit reminded us of our days rolling out of bed just to walk to class on a college campus. She had a quintessential pair of joggers on that she then tucked into her boots. The move feels very "college freshman running late to lecture," and we are here for it.
As the weather warms up and vax girl summer approaches, we've begun to pack away the loungewear we've lived in for over a year now. But Lawrence makes the case for not letting it go too quickly. Especially when the brand she's wearing is on sale right now at Nordstrom for as little as $33, and a pair of similar joggers are just $58.
Best of all is if you do happen to invest in a pair of Sundry joggers and Ugg boots, the chances are apparently higher than zero that you'll get mistaken for Jennifer Lawrence.
Get the Look:
Sundry Tie Dye Joggers
Shop now: $58 (Originally $138); nordstrom.com
Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Tall Boot
Shop now: $200; nordstrom.com
Sundry Tie Dye Straight Leg Sweatpants
Shop now: $58 (Originally $148); nordstrom.com
Sundry Drawstring Joggers
Shop now: $59 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com
Sundry Pink Drawstring Joggers
Shop now: $59 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com
Sundry Tie Dye Joggers
Shop now: $69 (Originally $138); nordstrom.com
Sundry Straight Leg Sweatpants
Shop now: $71 (Originally $118); nordstrom.com
Sundry Leopard Cargo Sweatpants
Shop now: $77 (Originally $154); nordstrom.com
Sundry Ombré Joggers
Shop now: $83 (Originally $138); nordstrom.com
Sundry Incredible Woman Graphic Tee
Shop now: $33 (Originally $78); nordstrom.com