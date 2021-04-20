Anya Taylor-Joy Makes a Case for This Extremely Practical $60 Wardrobe Basic
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Anya Taylor-Joy is a street-style star in the making, and if you aren't convinced, all you'd need to do is take one look at her most recent outfit in New York.
While out grabbing coffee, Taylor-Joy wore a sold-out light green Alexa Chung boiler suit with a pair of $29 studded Nasty Gal boots and that's it. While some style stars like Bella Hadid wear a minimum of 10 pieces all layered on top of each other and accessorized with mismatched jewelry, Taylor-Joy kept it relatively low-key. But the simplicity of her outfit works and has officially convinced us that a boiler suit is a must-buy.
Boiler suits, coveralls, or workwear one-pieces aren't necessarily a street-style staple, but they should be. Wearing one is the easiest way to look put together but not obvious and, all you really need is one stand-out accessory like Taylor-Joy's to complete the look. Not to mention you can easily buy one off of Amazon for as little as $60 right now.
So if you're not entirely sold on the Y2K revival and don't want to weigh in on the skinny jeans debate yet, a boiler suit is a perfect spring trend piece to invest in. It's not controversial like kitten heels, but it's not in-your-face mainstream like the potato brown color trend. Everyone can easily get behind the simplistic ease of a boiler suit. Cool-girl chic has truly never been easier. Checkmate.
