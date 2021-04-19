Supermodels Are Making This $65 Bag From Amazon Look So Expensive
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Bottega Veneta better be dusting off its defense, because an under-the-radar brand is coming swiftly for its It-bag title.
On a walk through New York City this past weekend, Irina Shayk's outfit was largely what one would expect from a supermodel ensemble: $200 designer Ksubi jeans, an unreleased Vivienne Westwood coat, ultra-costly Chrome Hearts sunglasses that require an advance appointment to even consider buying. The parade of affluence and access showcased in her look was, however, interrupted by a simple black leather bag. Not because the scrunchy-strapped purse was any less stylish and trend-forward, but because it costs just $65 and can be found on Amazon.
JW Pei, the brand behind the teeny tote, is well-loved by bag sleuths for its affordable designs that stand up in quality and style to much more expensive labels. Other JW Pei purses start at just $29 on Amazon, which can't be said for high-end leather goods from By Far or Staud, even though similarities have been drawn between their designs. Plus, JW Pei exclusively works with vegan leather.
Shayk's A-list outfit featured another attainable element — one with the cosign from an even more prominent celebrity. Her Sorel sneakers were named one of Oprah's "Favorite Things" for 2020, and they're just $136 on Amazon.
Her whole look begs the question: Is it even an It item if it doesn't come with two-day shipping? Your move, Bottega.
