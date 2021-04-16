Prepare to See This Celeb-Loved $150 Bag Everywhere Soon
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
There really should be more clothing that you can sleep on, but for now there's just pillow bags, which look and feel and sound like exactly like what they are.
Marc Jacobs no doubt started the trend back in 2019 (before the apocalypse). Maybe the designer knew we'd all be locked at home for months on end — and would need a bag that not only fit bottles of hand sanitizer but doubled as a stress ball and a shoulder to lay on when we needed it. The trend has since picked up steam, and now every major designer has a bag that looks just as poofy.
Bottega Veneta has the $4,000 cassette bag. Margiela has the $2,000 glam slam bag. Under-the-radar Stand Studio has a more affordable quilted shoulder bag for under $500. And JW Pei has the $35 pouch bag from Amazon that looks designer. Marc Jacobs of course has the original for $495, but the brand's affordable line Heaven also has a nylon tote that was just endorsed by Bella Hadid. In other words, the $150 bag is poised to be one of the biggest of the season.
Heaven by Marc Jacobs is beloved by nearly everyone on social media, celebrity or not, and the affordable price point is hard to resist. Not to mention the two-headed bear logo is perfect. The nylon bag has a very different vibe than the pillow bag but looks just as comfortable for napping for $300 less. And that's what's really important, right?
