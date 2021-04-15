Jennifer Lopez Broke a Major Fashion Rule in a Cryptic Instagram
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
If you aren't completely over obsessed with the current Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez relationship drama, you need to reevaluate your priorities.
Today the famous couple called off their relationship, officially, after allegedly breaking up a month ago. To make matters more messy and confusing, Rodriguez uploaded an Instagram story panning over a shelf of photos with Lopez — all while tagging her with a heart. But this isn't the first confusing signal they've sent us on Instagram. Lopez essentially uploaded a fan cam of herself (we would too if we were JLo) to dismiss the rumors back in March.
As for what is currently on her Instagram, Lopez is still in the Dominican Republic breaking the outdated major fashion rule of mixing gold and silver jewelry. While we love the look and are planning on layering tons of necklaces and bracelets of all sorts of metals in her honor — with our sweatpants — her captions do make us wonder what she's trying to tell us. One of her most recent Instagrams reads: "Keep calm and work on the weekend."
It's no surprise someone as successful as Lopez works on the weekend, but was she telling us to keep calm given the news that was about to break? Probably not. Are we over thinking things? Absolutely. But in Lopez's honor we will keep calm and order layers of affordable jewelry from Nordstrom to look like her. At least we know for certain that that's what she would want.
Get the Look:
Madewell Disc Chain Necklace
Shop now: $17 (Originally $34); nordstrom.com
Madewell Herringbone Chain Necklace
Shop now: $32; nordstrom.com
Nordstrom Curb Chain Necklace
Shop now: $39; nordstrom.com
Petit Moments Cher Chain Necklace
Shop now: $35; nordstrom.com
Kendra Scott Demi Beaded Stretch Chain Bracelet
Shop now: $58; nordstrom.com
Gorjana Parker Link Collar Necklace
Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com
Argento Vivo Cubic Zirconia Star Charm Necklace
Shop now: $23 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com
BP Heart Pendant Necklace
Shop now: $15; nordstrom.com
Kate Spade Find the Silver Lining Bangle
Shop now: $38; nordstrom.com
8 Other Reasons x Jenn Im 90 Choker
Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com