Celebrities Are Now Wearing This $4,000 Bag to the Gym
Back at the beginning of 2020, pillow bags were everywhere. It's almost like the trend gods knew we'd be spending a lot of time needing comfort in the months ahead. Nearly a year later, and not much has changed. Pillow bags are still a hot item. Especially the $3,990 Bottega Veneta The Chain Casette Bag.
By now, it's common knowledge that the style is popular in Hollywood, but recently Vanessa Hudgens proved that it's more versatile than anyone could have imagined. Hudgens wore the bag — which, once again, is worth nearly $4,000 — out to the gym.
This reminds us of the time Ashley Olsen wore a $39,000 backpack and put it on the sidewalk. Definitely not the same thing, but another instance of a celebrity doing something with a very expensive bag that we would likely put on a pedestal. And while we wouldn't necessarily recommend coating your Bottega in sweat, it is an investment piece that clearly works no matter how dressed down you are.
Pillow bags are also available for thousands less at Nordstrom and Amazon too. Even Coach released its take on the trend for under $500, and it's quickly gone viral on social media. And while we'll let you decide if it's worth schlepping to your gym class, just know it'll always be available for an impromptu nap.
