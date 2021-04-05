Megan Fox Just Proved Every Celebrity's Favorite Winter Shoe Is Also Perfect for Spring
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Sure, plenty of celebrities are switching out their Uggs for breezier options like perpetually controversial Birkenstocks or popularity-climbing Reebok sneakers, but it turns out there's a case for wearing Uggs year-round, and Megan Fox just made it.
On a stroll through her home city of Los Angeles, Fox wore an Urban Outfitters croppped tank-cardigan set, light-wash jeans, a Bottega Veneta clutch, and baby pink Fluff Yeah Ugg slides. Ugg's shearling-lined boots made appearances on famous feet all winter long, as part of Selena Gomez's on-set outfits, supermodel street style, and even dogfluencer Instagram fodder. And while celebrities were indeed wearing other Ugg styles (mostly around the house), including these very Fluff Yeahs, Fox is demonstrating that they deserve a place in our outdoor wardrobes, too.
Adding this comfy celebrity essential is as easy as picking up a pair for less than $100 on Amazon. The style comes in 32 colors and runs in women's sizes 5 to 12. Shop Megan's not-going-anywhere Ugg slippers below.
Get the look:
Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, Beverly Pink
Shop now: $100; amazon.com
Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, Black
Shop now: $100; amazon.com
Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, Charcoal
Shop now: $100; amazon.com
Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, Ribbon Red
Shop now: $100; amazon.com
Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, Starry Night
Shop now: $100; amazon.com
Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, Burnt Olive
Shop now: $100; amazon.com