Gigi Hadid's Outfit Features a Subtle Nod to Baby Khai and a 2020 Trend That Might Just Come Back
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
If you were planning on retiring your colorful sweatpants from 2020, think again, because Gigi Hadid is working hard to make sure this trend sticks. Sure, her matching yellow Amiss sweatpants and sweatshirt are a little more subtle than the tie-dye that was everywhere last year, but it's still a look you can see from miles away.
Hadid paired her sweatpants with red, $1,090 Berluti sneakers that are definitely a little pricier than the $78 pair she wore yesterday. She also wore a fuzzy Prada bucket hat, because if you're already wearing $1,000 sneakers, why not go all out?
The best part of her outfit, though, wasn't the fact that it reminds us of March 2020 (obviously) or the parts that cost more than our rent. Personally, we're obsessed with Hadid's jewelry, which you can only see if you look really closely.
Her custom the Sis Kiss name earrings, which spell out Khai, actually feature a nod to the newest Hadid. And while those earrings spell out her newborn's name, the rest of her ear party featured different colored huggies by The Last Line. She also wore another chain by Martha Calvo, a brand she has been photographed wearing on repeat for the past couple of weeks.
Basically, Hadid has made the case for taking out your sweatpants and trying them with all of the most extra accessories you have in your wardrobe. That way you can still test run pieces of your wardrobe you might not have worn in months without having to dress up too much. Essentially, this is what transitional dressing looks like in 2021, and we're here for it.
