Bella Hadid Borrowed This Absurdly Comfortable Styling Trick From Sarah Jessica Parker

Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

By Tara Gonzalez
Mar 29, 2021 @ 2:25 pm
Bella Hadid makes me want a pretzel. She also makes me want to put on a pair of high heels for the first time in months. For a while it seemed like Sarah Jessica Parker was the only woman in New York wearing pumps, but now Hadid has slipped into a pair and even styled them in SJP's signature way.

While shooting a Michael Kors campaign in New York City, the supermodel was seen in a bright green coat, matching turtleneck, and high heels. Considering this was a Michael Kors campaign, it's no doubt she was wearing MK head-to-toe. But more notable than any of the individual pieces is the way she styled her heels with what looks like acid-wash denim joggers.

While they're not necessarily the gray sweatpants Parker always wears with her Manolos, they give off a very 2021 vibe. Sweatpants with heels feels like a metaphor for this year. We're still living in comfortable clothing for a majority of the week, but seeing a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel has led some of us to unpack our going-out clothing that's been in storage for months.

It's also a more comfortable way of styling a notoriously uncomfortable shoe. Not to mention it makes high heels look far more casual than they actually are. And apparently it's the look we should all be wearing while picking up a pretzel at the local street vendor.

