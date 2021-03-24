Emily Ratajkowski Stepped Out in a Hot-Girl Dress and Hollywood's New Sneaker Obsession
Known hot girl Emily Ratajkowski did a very hot-girl thing this week: She wore a hot-girl dress. Of course any dress a hot girl wears is a hot-girl dress, but this particular dress has hot-girl accolades that go back years.
Réalisation Par, the brand behind Ratajkowski's floral yellow Allegra dress, has an impressive résumé. Its celebrity fandom reads like the guest list at Nobu on any given night, counting Julia Roberts, Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber, Ana de Armas, Margot Robbie, Kylie Jenner, Emma Roberts, Hailey Bieber, and — quite religiously — Emily Ratajkowski. It's produced not one or two, but (at the very minimum) four actually viral sensations, including the broadly imitated leopard-print skirt that swept Instagram in 2018. It's the brand the famously reclusive Lorde makes a long-awaited public reappearance in. The one that makes French women go wild.
Seeing Réalisation Par out in public is a sign that spring has arrived, as reliable a marker as the sun crossing the earth's equator. This year, after... everything... it's further evidence that nature is healing; the hot girls are reuniting with their hot-girl dresses. We couldn't think of a better moment for Réalisation Par's 25-percent-off-everything Equinox sale (with code EQUINOX), happening right now.
Ratajkowski, not just a hot girl anymore, but a hot mom with baby Sylvester in tow, had something else to say when she wore her ice cap-melting dress, and it was spoken by her feet. This has been the second time this week she's worn a particular pair of white Reeboks, and we have no choice but to dub them Hollywood's newest hot-girl sneakers. The Reebok Club C 85 Vintages are the perfect storm of a celebrity It item in the making: comfortable and casual, not too flashy, and at a price point that makes the wearer extremely relatable. Did we mention they're $70?
Hot girl spring has sprung, and we think this year it should count twice as much. Shop Ratajkowski's outfit below, starting at the very hot-girl price of just $70.
