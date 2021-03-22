Dua Lipa Posed Pantless With the Teeniest Puffer Jacket (for Her Phone)
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
The entire period spanning October 2020 till about a week ago was defined by a single piece of clothing: The North Face puffer. East Coasters and Midwesterners know puffer season well, but this year, North Face became the unofficial sponsor of the months-long event with an inclusive price range and mix of bold and conservative styles. Even sunny Southern California's celebrity circles recognized the brand's generation- and aesthetic-spanning allure, as status and style symbol relevant to both the culture and the counter-culture.
But now it's 53 degrees Fahrenheit in New York as I write this, and the last thing I want to do is throw on my downy North Face jacket and delay my reunion with the sun even a second longer. Actually, what I really want to do is take my pants off!
Dua Lipa, naturally, found a way to have her cake and eat it too. In an Instagram post over the weekend, Lipa posed pantless for a mirror selfie in a sleeveless tank featuring a kitten graphic and yellow go-go boots. If you look close enough, you'll also notice her subtle nod to the ubiquitous puffer coat: her phone case.
Lipa's Urban Sophistication puffer case is designed in the style of the down jackets seen on everyone and their mother these last few months, down to the polyurethane fabric, padded quilted sections, and cheeky lookalike logo. And it kind of seems like everyone and their mother is getting on board with these very cases for spring; Gigi Hadid, Bebe Rexha, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, and Kendall Jenner all own a case or two from the brand's subversive, pop culture-driven line.
For the best of both worlds, take your pants off, and shop Dua Lipa's puffer phone case below — or shop a similar style on Amazon for just $12 while it's on sale here.
