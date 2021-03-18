Jennifer Lopez Somehow Turned This Stuffy $15 Menswear Staple Into a Sexy Outfit
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to turn the stuffiest business-appropriate top into the sexiest look we've seen in a while. For the past couple of weeks, Lopez has been taking some very dreamy selfies and videos in a simple white button-down styled with layers of gold jewelry, which has made us reevaluate our opinion on the menswear staple as only suited for the office.
It's no secret that Lopez makes anything and everything she wears sexy, but she's been seriously stepping things up in the last month or so. From white swimsuits to the cut-out top trend, Lopez is making us all want to show some skin.
Maybe she's gearing up for the spring/summer season like the rest of us. Or maybe it's a bit of a revenge-esque look given the current question-mark status of her and A-Rod's relationship. Either way, we're unpacking our office looks that we haven't worn in a year and taking a cue from JLo on how to wear them while... not at the office.
The best thing about this look is that it's simple and available for as little as $15 on Amazon. All you need to do is unbutton to expose some collarbone, layer with some gold chains and a pair of hoop earrings, and you're basically Lopez. Eat your heart out, A-Rod.
