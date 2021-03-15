Gigi Hadid Debuted Disney Princess Hair With the Under-$100 Necklace She Can't Stop Wearing
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Some girls dream of being Disney princesses, Gigi Hadid makes it happen.
Of course, she's gleaned enough from Meghan Markle's experience to take the task too literally: Sometimes all you need is a fresh hairdo. On an outing in New York City this weekend, Hadid debuted Little Mermaid-red inches that would have made Ariel blush. While her newly tinted tresses were the obvious protagonist of her look, a further survey revealed some subtle outfit details we're glad we didn't miss.
First up was her jewelry. Hadid has a history of expressing herself through choice necklaces, a trend she continued with the sweet custom necklace bearing her daughter's name, Khai, which she can't stop wearing. What's surprising about the piece wasn't its sentimental value, but that it's made by independent jewelry brand The Sis Kiss and costs just $98. For such an heirloom-worthy item, we'd have expected it to be worth hundreds if not thousands. Better yet for the rest of us, if you don't have a Khai in your life, you can easily choose your own letters starting at just $68 for a single initial.
On the other end of her outfit was an equally affordable (especially by celebrity standards) accessory: Hadid's pointy-toe black Vagabond boots cost just $175. Vagabond shoes are a celebrity open secret — Katie Holmes and Emma Roberts are fans — and it's not the first time Gigi has repped the brand. We just have to thank her, and her mermaid hair, of course, for reminding us that they're the perfect source for refreshing our spring shoe collections.
Shop Hadid's affordable accessories below.
Get the look:
The Sis Kiss Custom Letters Chain Link Necklace
Shop now: from $68; thesiskiss.com
The Sis Kiss It's All in a Name Personalized Necklace
Shop now: $74; thesiskiss.com
The Sis Kiss Dainty Custom Name Necklace
Shop now: $52; thesiskiss.com
Vagabond Shoemakers Tessa Square Toe Boot
Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com
Vagabond Shoemakers Betsy Tall Chelsea Boot
Shop now: $72 (Originally $175); nordstrom.com
Vagabond Shoemakers Frances Chelsea Boot
Shop now: $160; nordstrom.com