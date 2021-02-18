Jill Biden Wore a Comfortable Brand That's Always Discounted at Nordstrom and Shoes That Are on Sale at Amazon
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
We all knew the Biden administration would bring fashion back to the White House the second we saw Bernie's handmade mittens, Ella Emhoff's Miu Miu coat, and Michelle Obama's incredible outfit at the inauguration. Bernie's mittens sold out instantly, Emhoff's coat became the talk of Twitter, and so much was said of Michelle's fit, Obama had to release a statement. It should come as no surprise that earlier this week, social media was obsessing over something Jill Biden wore because it was relatable and incredibly cute.
The simple accessory everyone could not get enough of was a hair scrunchie Biden was seemingly wearing on repeat. But we think the coat she wore while unveiling some Valentine's Day decorations on the White House lawn deserves some love as well. Not only because it's perfect, but because it's by American brand Lafayette 148, which is frequently on sale at Nordstrom and known for making some very comfortable and easy-to-wear wardrobe essentials.
Somehow the exact coat Biden wore is still in stock at Nordstrom, albeit with a slightly high price tag of $2,998. She styled the coat with a pair of Stuart Weitzman Milla boots, which are actually on sale at Amazon for $280 when they normally retail for $800. Thankfully, a majority of Lafayette 148 pieces — not yet endorsed by the first lady but definitely worthy of the White House — are also currently up to 50 percent off at Nordstrom.
There's a pair of skinny stretch wool pants for $189, a wool and cashmere v-neck sweater for $249, and a long tweed coat for $574. There's even a delicious-looking leather coat marked down from $1,498 and a turtleneck sweater midi dress for under $300.
The brand is known for making essentials in muted colors that are professional enough for the office but still sleek enough to repurpose for your other wardrobe needs. Which means we'll probably be seeing more of Jill Biden in it, with some more scrunchies we hope.
