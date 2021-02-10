Only Jennifer Aniston Could Make Us Want to Wear a Suit Right Now
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
The whole world is sitting on their tuffets eating their curds and whey, meanwhile little miss Jennifer Aniston over here just stepped out in a full-on skirt suit. She was, admittedly, in costume as a newscaster while filming "The Morning Show" across costar Reese Witherspoon, but that doesn't make the contrast from our homebound loungewear any less dramatic. The strangest part of Aniston's diametrically opposed look, though, is that, somehow, in some way, we'd gladly trade our sweats for her means-business fit.
It's not just slub fatigue that's got us craving a little structure in our wardrobes, Aniston's on-set look actually has us recalibrating what comfy can mean. Like, when the time comes for actually slapping on some real clothes and heading back to the office (if you haven't already), is a loose, longline suit jacket and a matchy-matchy skirt (with a high slit that's easy to move in and also weirdly sexy) really that bad of an option? Wethinks not.
Tomes have been written about the ways the pandemic will change fashion, so it's not all that outlandish to wonder if this unlikely ensemble might hint at what's to come for formal dressing. A quick search is enough proof that the oversized-everything trend has already seeped into professional essentials like blazers and suiting — looking at you Frankie Shop — so all that's left is to invest in the idea that, yes, even the right tailored skirts actually can be as comfy as cashmere pants.
Love the look but don't know where to start? Shop Aniston-channeling suit separates (that you'll actually enjoy wearing) below.
