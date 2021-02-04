Sarah Jessica Parker Had 3 Shoe Changes in One Day and None of Them Made Any Sense
New York City was just hit with a massive snowstorm, and chances are you've spent this week trying to convince yourself that Dr. Marten boots are actually snow boots. They're really not, but we'd be lying if we said we didn't treat them as though they are. But if you were about to get down on your snow gear, don't, because Sarah Jessica Parker just showed us that any shoes will do — even if they're covered in rhinestones.
Yes, Sarah Jessica Parker did the most Sarah Jessica Parker thing ever and stepped out on the slushy New York streets to head to work at her shoe store in lower Manhattan wearing suede, knee-high, rhinestone-bedazzled shoes (by SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, of course).
Parker has been wearing these boots on repeat and apparently prefers them tucked into jeans. This is a controversial denim move, but we can't help but stan her devotion to the style even in the sleet. For the extreme weather, she also wore a parka that reminds us of Oprah's favorite, her go-to face mask chain from Amazon, and a striped sweater.
But the best part of her outfit wasn't what she wore but what she changed into. After working a couple hours at the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store, Parker modeled not one but three pairs of shoes.
Naturally, she tried out her snow look with a pair of heeled glitter Chelsea boots that are currently on sale at Zappos before slipping into a pair of hot pink and yellow heels. In an iconic shoe moment only she could pull off, she even modeled one heel in a different color on each foot, further convincing us we perhaps need her Fawn pump in multiple colors.
Her heel modeling moment also exposed her leggings underneath her denim, a winter style hack she's been wearing for weeks and which was perhaps the only thing that practically made sense about her looks. But honestly, we'd love nothing more than for Parker to continue to convince us to just get up and get dressed — even if it doesn't make any sense.
