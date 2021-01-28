Bella Hadid’s Latest Outfit Is an Ode to Bernie Sanders and Features the Boots That Are Selling Out Fast at Nordstrom
Bernie Sanders is the blueprint. He set the bar for winter outfits particularly high with his viral inauguration look, which caused both his "I am once again asking you" jacket and iconic meme mittens to sell out instantly. In typical Bernie Sanders fashion, he went on to create a merch line of the look and raise $1.8 million for charity.
Clearly the fit is making waves in the fashion community, and it probably even inspired Bella Hadid's latest Paris street style featuring quirky, colorful patterned gloves. Hadid did, though, swap our Sanders's Burton jacket for an also sold-out Prada Re-Nylon Gabardine Puffer Coat, naturally.
Hadid styled the coat with a Chrome Hearts bag — which likely cost thousands — a pair of $162 Missoma chunky earrings, and a $9 Evolvetogether face mask. While we love every aspect of her outfit, we'd have to say the rubber-trimmed Ganni boots are easily our favorite.
If this is your first time laying eyes on the Ganni boots, prepare yourself, because they will without a doubt be everywhere soon. When the fashion It-girl brand first launched these chunky sole boots at Nordstrom, they sold out instantly. Thankfully there's been a Ganni boot restock featuring over 10 pairs in varying lengths — some ankle, some mid-knee — and colors, from a bright yellow to a bold red. Of course, they are all selling at record speed, with some sizes already sold out. Hadid's version is actually currently still sold out at the retailer, although it is in stock for $545 at Net-a-Porter.
These boots will absolutely be the biggest shoe of the season, and while they all cost around $400 to $500, they are much more affordable than the $1,500 Prada Monolith boots that were their chunky lug boot predecessor. So, who's going to let Bernie know he should probably get a pair?
