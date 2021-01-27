Chrissy Teigen Wore the $120 Tights That Are Sold Out Everywhere — and Virtually Nothing Else
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
As if to remind us that Valentine's Day is just around the corner and we should start being as adorable as possible with our significant others, Chrissy Teigen enlisted husband John Legend in a made-for-Instagram couples photo shoot in which she's wearing a pair of $120 tights — and not much else. Legend's role was more than that of IG boyfriend, however, as some sly commenters pointed out: His carefully placed hand concealed part of Teigen's sheer-tights-clad legs, making him an essential component of her outfit.
The other obvious essential was Teigen's Gucci GG patterned logo stockings. Last time we saw Teigen in the tights was just a week ago, when she demonstrated how to wear them in "real life" with an oversized trench coat and black heeled boots to Biden's inauguration. It's safe to say her pared-down social media version of that look would not have gone over so well in Washington, but that doesn't mean we're not still clamoring to get a pair ourselves (and to be honest, have been for some time).
While astronomically priced for a set of pantyhose, Teigen's $120 Gucci tights are apparently so popular they've sold out everywhere. The unexpectedly viral intimates "It" item was hugely popular this past fall among celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker (who loves the sock version) and Sienna Miller, not to mention countless influencers. In October, shopping data platform Lyst even reported searches for "logo tights" had spiked 61 percent from the previous month. We're starting to get the picture that the trend of showing brand love on our legs is not going away any time soon.
Bafflingly, Teigen's exact pair of lamentably sold-out Gucci tights fall on the affordable end of the spectrum for the brand's stockings options — a metallic gold pair in an abstract houndstooth pattern is selling for $190, while a brown, snake-effect logo pair are marked at $310. Incredulously, we even found a crystal-embellished pair with an asking price of $1,250.
Nordstrom and Amazon thankfully have thousands of plain and patterned tights options at price points designed to soothe the sticker-shocked soul. Some of them even look similar enough to Teigen's to warrant a double-take. Shop our top stockings picks starting at just $6 below.
Get the look:
Falke Polka Dot Tights
Shop now: $35; nordstrom.com
Oroblu Tricot Fishnet Tights
Shop now: $22; nordstrom.com
Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Gingham Plaid Tights
Shop now: $15; nordstrom.com
Commando Sheer Leopard Tights
Shop now: $36; nordstrom.com
Natori Double Weave Net Tights
Shop now: $32; nordstrom.com
Nordstrom Opaque Control Top Tights
Shop now: $15; nordstrom.com
qui Double G Designer Inspired Lace Leggings
Shop now: $56; amazon.com
MakeMeChic Women's Sparkle High Waist Fishnet Tights
Shop now: $13; amazon.com
MeMoi Diamond Argyle Tights
Shop now: $14; amazon.com
MeMoi Chevron Tights Women's Hosiery
Shop now: $13; amazon.com
MeMoi Antwerp Sheer Diamond Tights
Shop now: $14; amazon.com
Hue Women's Fashion Tights with Control Top
Shop now: $10; amazon.com
Hanes Women's Hanes Blackout Tights
Shop now: $6; amazon.com