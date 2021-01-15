Reese Witherspoon Wore a $35 Sweater That Looks Identical to Olivia Wilde's
This week, you may have done a double take while scrolling through Reese Witherspoon's cheerful instagram. She recently posted a photo of her adorable little French bulldog on her lap while reading a book, which is a very standard Reese Witherspoon moment. But upon further inspection, you may have noticed her sweater looks strangely familiar and nearly identical to the one Olivia Wilde wore last week. Needless to say, it had us seeing double.
Olivia Wilde's sweater was by the under-the-radar brand La Ligne, which is available at Nordstrom and costs $295. Witherspoon's sweater, though, was a far more affordable take, costing just $35 on sale at LOFT. There are also a handful of even more affordable striped LOFT wardrobe staples on Amazon starting at $18. Nordstrom's in-house brand Halogen also has a cashmere take that's on sale for just $37.
But more important than two celebrities' non-groundbreaking appreciation for stripes is this very question: Does this twinning moment mean they're taking style cues from none other than Harry Styles himself? A girl can dream, but Wilde's recent affinity for pearl necklaces and argyle sweaters seems to point to yes.
So what we're trying to say is that if Witherspoon keeps inadvertently channeling Olivia Wilde, she's going to end up twinning with Harry Styles at one point or another. And while we didn't necessarily have that on our 2021 bingo card, we're giving you all a heads up now.
