According to Celebrities, This Controversial Ugg Boot Styling Is Finally Coming Back
Since August, they've decided that Ugg boots, the unofficial official shoe of quarantine, were happening. They weren't just spotted wearing them on movie sets in between takes or on incognito coffee runs. They were spotted wearing them with a capital W, even bringing back unexpectedly extra styles and neon colors.
It's now old news that Ugg boots are officially making a major comeback. But now that we're in the middle of winter and 2021 is shaping up to be 2020 part two, celebrities like Lily-Rose Depp are brining back Ugg boots in their truest form: stuffed into sweatpants. The controversial styling is what made them infamously associated with college campuses everywhere. People wrote Ugg boots off as something you wore when you rolled out of bed and didn't feel like putting on a real outfit.
But now that no one really wants to wear a real outfit anyway, it's only fair that we enthusiastically embrace Ugg boots in every form. And if celebrities are giving us their blessing, there's truly nothing holding us back.
