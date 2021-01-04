Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Trick for a Hassle-Free Face Mask Is Actually So Adorable
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Yesterday's Congressional swearing-in ceremony was (mostly) quite a day for mask fashion. The newly expanded "Squad," which has welcomed progressive Democratic representatives Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman to its ranks, showed off a wide variety of mask styles that included KN95s, kitenge fabric, graphic prints, and neutral shades — proof that there's plenty of options no matter your personal style.
One particular mask (or mask accessory, rather) we couldn't help but notice was worn by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose pale pink cloth mask was accompanied by an elegant chain strapped to both sides. Mask chains are a helpful and hands-free tool for keeping ear-loop masks on your person when moving in and out of spaces that require face coverings. This simple solution keeps your mask close by but also out of your pocket or purse, where it could become dirty or contaminated.
Face mask chains may be an entirely new COVID-era accessory category, but AOC proves they can also be surprisingly stylish. Her chunky chain perfectly matches the soft tone of her mask and dress while adding a pop of texture. Better yet, mask chains are so affordable, with options on Amazon starting at just $9. Shop the best AOC-inspired mask chains below.
