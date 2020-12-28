Katie Holmes Wore an Unexpected Piece by Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Brand That’s on Sale at Nordstrom
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Welcome to the very strange time of year where no one knows what they're really supposed to be doing, what day of the week it is, and if the new year will be any better than the last. Apparently Katie Holmes is spending this time shopping and wearing really good coats, which honestly seems like the perfect way to close out 2020.
Holmes was spotted out in Manhattan holding multiple shopping bags while wearing a coat by Jennifer Aniston's go-to brand for wardrobe staples: Rag & Bone. With nothing much to do aside from manifesting a new year that looks nothing like this one, it's the perfect time to indulge in some end-of-year sales after spending weeks shopping for other people.
Holmes appears to have done some damage at CB2, but her very good Rag & Bone aviator jacket has us shopping Nordstrom's famous semi-annual sale that ends this weekend and features almost 12 pages of Rag & Bone items majorly discounted.
Unfortunately Holmes's jacket isn't in stock at Nordstrom, but the brand's popular leather jacket that retails for nearly $1,000 is now just $398. The Rag & Bone denim that both Holmes and Aniston have worn is available for as low as $78 — marked down from $225. There's also a very good Chelsea boot for $270, a mock-tie top for $99, and a cozy hoodie sweater for $270.
Even if we all have high hopes for 2021, there's no denying the beginning of the year will look much like 2020. So you can't go wrong with investing in some discounted Katie Holmes-approved wardrobe staples now to wear to your couch later. What else do we have to do anyway?
Get the look:
Rag & Bone Dre Ripped Slim Ankle Boyfriend Jeans
Shop now: $102 (Originally $255); nordstrom.com
Rag & Bone Mack Lambskin Leather Jacket
Shop now: $398 (Originally $995); nordstrom.com
Rag & Bone Grand Shopper Leather & Suede Tote
Shop now: $297 (Originally $495); nordstrom.com
Rag & Bone Rover Chelsea Boot
Rag & Bone Oakes Mock Neck Merino Wool Sweater
Shop now: $237 (Originally $395); nordstrom.com
Rag & Bone Ribbed Mock Neck Tie Top
Shop now: $99 (Originally $165); nordstrom.com
Rag & Bone Finlay Hoodie Sweater
Rag & Bone Lucille Silk Charmeuse Midi Slip Skirt
Shop now: $210 (Originally $350); nordstrom.com
Rag & Bone Maya High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans
Shop now: $177 (Originally $295); nordstrom.com