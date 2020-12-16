Dakota Johnson's Massive Ring Distracted Everyone From Her Shoes' Secret Message
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
You don't have to be Deux Moi to have clocked the massive ring on Dakota Johnson's finger and had THOUGHTS. Despite the ring's atypical mineral (it's an emerald), the internet at large is aswirl with theories about Johnson's possible engagement to three-year boyfriend Chris Martin. And while neither Johnson nor her beau have given us a response to the viral photo, a subtle detail elsewhere in Johnson's outfit might be telling us all we need to know.
Earlier this week when the ring was first snapped, Johnson wore a plain black face mask, a floor-length faux fur coat, a (now sold-out) Replica Los Angeles checkerboard sweater, gray sweatpants, and a pair of tasseled loafers by who? Dr. Martens.
Virtually every style of Dr. Martens shoe has been loved and worn by celebs for years, from the Hadid sisters and Irina Shayk to Emma Stone and Heidi Klum, so under different circumstances we wouldn't blink. But the fact that Johnson selected shoes with nearly the same name as her rumored fiancé (and the name she may one day adopt for herself) on the very occasion she debuted a massive rock guaranteed to spark those rumors. Well. We think she knew exactly what she was doing.
What has us even more wound up is that her exact style — the Adrian Yellow Stitch Leather Tassel Loafers — is sold out or low in stock nearly everywhere. Thankfully, Dr. Martens shoes are in no short supply at go-tos like Nordstrom and Amazon, all of which are definitively timeless. Dakota Johnson may have had an agenda when stepping out in her Dr. Martens, but we'd happily wear them any day.
Shop the best Dr. Martens shoes and boots below.
Get the look:
Dr. Martens Womens 1460W Originals Eight-Eye Lace-Up Boot
Shop now: $150; amazon.com, nordstrom.com
Dr. Martens Women's 1461 Oxford
Shop now: $110; amazon.com, $120; nordstrom.com
Dr. Martens Adrian Yellow Stitch Leather Tassel Loafers
Shop now: $130; amazon.com
Dr. Martens Women's 1460 Patent Leather Combat Boot
Shop now: $125; amazon.com
Dr. Martens 460 Pascal Boot
Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com
Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Platform Chelsea Boot
Shop now: $180; nordstrom.com
Dr. Martens 2976 Faux Shearling Chelsea Boot
Shop now: $160; nordstrom.com
Dr. Martens Combs Boot
Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com