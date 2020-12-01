Ashley Olsen Makes a Rare Appearance in Fall's Most Controversial It-Shoe
Ashley Olsen has made yet another rare appearance in New York City during her sister's ongoing divorce case. The sisters haven't been spotted often, but whenever they are they essentially make us want to throw out all our clothing, wrap ourselves up in a blanket coat, thrown on a pair of oversized sunglasses, and call it a day. The Olsen vibe is to always look as though you've committed a crime or are on your way to do so — think: murdered your husband for his Hamptons estate — and we couldn't love them more for it. Some call it incognito dressing, but we just call it fashion.
Olsen's latest look involves another pair of controversial sandals. Back in May, she was spotted in a pair of Tevas. This time around they appear to be Birkenstocks, although knowing Olsen they're probably a much more expensive take on the controversial shoe by some obscure brand. From afar though, her shoe appears to be the newest it-shoe we all love to hate: Birkenstock's Boston clog.
The Boston clog looks exactly how it sounds: like a clog people from Boston would wear everywhere. The city is known for its casual style and unwavering affinity for Ugg boots and basketball shorts. Birkenstock's Boston clog is a slip-on clog made most often of suede, sometimes lined in shearling. It's like a more durable slipper that has captured the hearts of influencers and celebrities alike. In 2020, anything can happen.
Ironically enough, Boston seems like the last place you'd find Mary-Kate and Ashley — they are rarely spotted outside of the 22.82 square mile island known as Manhattan — but the clog suits her. It is fall's newest it-shoe after all, equal parts chic and aloof.
