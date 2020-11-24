Jennifer Lopez Just Rewore Her Favorite Coat and Mask, and They're Both on Sale for Black Friday
The November shopping event that we know as Black Friday has evolved dramatically over the years. At first, it could be described as a handful of modest discounts on giftable items ahead of the present-exchange holidays. Later, it became known as a vicious, cart-knocking contest that people faced long hours lining up the cold for. This year (and, admittedly, for a few years already) the event has migrated largely online. With no storefront banners or scandalous "leaked" flyers of deals for us to stalk ahead of the big day, where to look for the best Black Friday shopping inspiration?
To Jennifer Lopez, naturally.
Lopez stepped out this week in a highly familiar outfit. She wore a bejeweled face mask from MasQd, the brand she always trusts for her masks, the Coach Signature Shearling Coat that she broke the internet with last year and a cardigan also from the brand, and the Timberland x Jimmy Choo Swarovski-encrusted boots she made famous at the Super Bowl.
The look read like a greatest hits compilation for how classically J.Lo it was. But the best part of it all is that her iconic coat and mask are both already marked wildly down for Black Friday. Her shearling coat is over $1,000 off right now, while inventory lasts (it's running dangerously low). If you miss out on that exact style, similar options are still available, like this even more affordable white version that's less than $900 and this shearling-trim coat for under $400.
Her mask is another amazing deal you can get in on right now: MasQd is having a rare, 30 percent off sale on everything on its site. Lopez's exact crystal mask is included in the markdowns, as are versions loved by Sarah Jessica Parker and Bella Hadid. The sale also includes mask chains and filter inserts. What's more, some masks are already on 50 percent off clearance, with the additional 30 percent deal bringing $20 masks down to just $7!
Below, shop the best J.Lo outfit essentials that are miraculously already on sale for Black Friday before they sell out.
Get the look:
MasQd Black Crystal Face Mask
Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); masqd.com
MasQd Ultra Soft Black Face Mask
Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); masqd.com
MasQd Pastel Blue Blossom Face Mask
Shop now: $7 (Originally $20); masqd.com
MasQd Coral Blossom Face Mask
Shop now: $7 (Originally $20); masqd.com
Coach Signature Shearling Coat
Shop now: $1,060 (Originally $2,650); coach.com
Coach Shearling Coat
Shop now: $880 (Originally $2,200); coach.com
Coach Plaid Wool Coat With Shearling Trim
Shop now: $358 (Originally $895); coach.com
Coach Reversible Shearling Parka
Shop now: $960 (Originally $2,400); coach.com