Sarah Jessica Parker Matched Her $15 Face Mask With Her $200 Shoes in This Debatable Color
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Naturally, Sarah Jessica Parker is the queen of quarantine style. She's always wearing a face mask and she's always finding very 2020 ways of wearing otherwise controversial trends. While the rest of us are trying to get out of a sweatpants rut, especially as winter approaches, Parker is out on the streets of New York City making the case for heels,
This weekend, Parker continued to prove that there really is no excuse to neglect your favorite pair of heels, even in 2020. While walking on cobblestone, Parker paired her hot pink SJP Fawn pumps with a neon pink face mask by her go-to brand MasQd. Back when neon colors were everywhere, no one knew how to feel. The official color of Coachella was suddenly taking over the red carpet. Parker is singlehandedly bringing the trend back against all odds in a year with no red carpet or Coachella.
But this year, hot pink actually does makes sense. Think about it. Normally the dance floor at a rave or a party would be covered in the statement-making shade. But with its inability to attend parties in the time of COVID-19, hot pink had to go somewhere. Parker proves it's a great accent color to brighten up what otherwise is a depressingly dark year. And while her Farm Rio jungle puffer normally would be the star of her look, the neon pink accessories clearly steal the show.
This isn't the first time Parker has worn the trend either. Just last week she wore a hot pink Christopher John Rogers dress that typically retails for thousands to Vogue's Forces of Fashion event. Considering Parker's mask is currently just $15 for Black Friday and her heels cost between $180 to $210 on Amazon depending on your size, they're also an accessible way to finally try out the trend. And then when parties finally do come back in 2021 (fingers crossed), you'll already have your dancing shoes ready.
Get the look:
